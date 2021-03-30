March at Mikroe

Hello Mikroe Users,

Hello Mikroe Users, One more exciting month here at Mikroe, we have a lot of new products and some great news from our Software team. If you missed something, don't worry, here are the highlights of the month:

What's new In March we released 22 new products! We added CODEGRIP for PIC programmer & debugger, 15 new Click boards™, and 6 new MCU Cards to our shop. After only a month, we have one more NECTO Studio Update. We added the 5th compiler to NECTO Studio - mikroC AI for AVR.

NECTO Studio Update 1.6.0

The whole NECTO Studio concept revolves around the idea of "Advanced integration". Our software team is moving fast towards that idea. After only a month, we have one more compiler integrated into NECTO Studio - mikroC AI for AVR.

Don't forget that you can use a fully functional NECTO Studio with a 90-day trial license for FREE, so you don't have to worry about the license right away.

