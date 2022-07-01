June at MIKROE

Hello MIKROE user,

Another successful month is behind us. If you haven't seen what's new here at MIKROE, don't worry, we are here to show you the highlights of the month:

What's new In June we started every day a brand new product release at 10 o'clock on our website. That resulted in 22 new products in total. And the road to all-in-one IDE continues... In June we had the biggest NECTO Studio Update yet, in which our software team shared with you all the improvements and new features they have been working on.

NECTO Studio 2.0 is here!

This month we had a major NECTO Studio update! This month’s release of “one-of-a-kind” IDE for pros as well as novices in the realm of embedded industry brings a lot of new stuff and refreshing improvements.

NECTO Studio has survived some colossal changes. Just to name a few:

RISC-V GCC compiler support

CMake project native support

RISC-V support in mikroSDK and Click portfolio

mikroSDK with CMake build system support

Concept of NECTO hardware setups redesign

Editor, Designer & CodeModel improvements

mikroBUS™ standard grows every day!

The portfolio of boards that have embraced the revolutionary mikroBUS™ standard continues to rise and now contains 418 boards. We are sure this number will go up again soon, so continue following our website to get the latest updates regarding the mikroBUS™ standard.

