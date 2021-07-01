June at Mikroe

Hello Mikroe Users,

Another successful month is behind us. If you haven't seen what's new here at Mikroe, don't worry, we are here to show you the highlights of the month!:

What's new In June we released 22 new products! We added 14 new Click boards™, 6 SiBRAIN add-on boards, one mikromedia board, and a brand new Fusion development board to our shop. Among these brand new very powerful time-saving embedded tools, we also introduced the newest add-on board & socket standard - SiBRAIN.

Introducing the SiBRAIN standard

SiBRAIN is a standard for socket and add-on boards that facilitates the simple installation and exchanging of a microcontroller on a system equipped with the SiBRAIN socket. Add-on boards based on SiBRAIN standard enable embedded designers to try out different MCUs in a prototype system without having to invest in expensive hardware or learn new tools.

Becoming the Google of the embedded industry?

In the second part of June 2021 issue of Mouser’s EIU interview, our CEO Neb reveals that Click boards™ are just the tip of the iceberg concerning the capabilities of the company. He also discussed the idea behind the standard we just introduced - SiBRAIN™, as well as the concept behind NECTO Studio.

