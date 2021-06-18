Becoming the Google of the embedded industry?

June 2021 issue of Mouser’s EIU (Electronic Information Update) is out. As always, they are committed to bringing us the latest industry news, ongoing details of new product introductions, and the most useful industry articles. We are pleased that in this issue, part 2 of the interview with our CEO Neb is also included.

In the first part of this exclusive Mouser’s EIU interview, our CEO Neb explained the concept of the mikroBUS™ open standard and the Click boards™ that use the standard to slash development time. And in this part of the interview, he reveals that Click boards™ are just the tip of the iceberg concerning the capabilities of the company and his plans to offer designers a new way of working. He also discussed the idea behind the standard we just introduced - SiBRAIN™, as well as the concept behind NECTO Studio.

And, if you missed out on the first part of the interview, and you are interested in reading it, we talked about it here.



