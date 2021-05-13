BREAKING NEWS: 1000 Click boards™

GOOD NEWS TRAVEL FAST

In this post we want to thank everyone for sharing our excitement about us reaching our big milestone - 1000 Click boards™! We have seen dozens of articles all around the world, so we wanted to share them with you:

We want to give a special thanks to Mouser for doing a 2-part article in their May EIU Issue 55. We highly recommend you read the full article and don't forget to come back next month for part 2!

That is all for now, we are going to update this list since more articles are coming soon! Also, if you wrote about us, and you are not on our list contact us at social@mikroe.com so we can add you on this list.



Thank you for writing history with us,

Your Mikroe