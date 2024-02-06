Jumpstarting 2024: 21 New MIKROE Products

Hello MIKROE User,

What's new We kicked off the year with by introducing not just one or two, but 21 new products! Our focus was primarily on expanding our Click boards™ line, offering you even more time-saving tools to power your projects with precision and efficiency. Whether you're a seasoned pro or just starting, these additions are bound to bring your project to new heights. We're thrilled to announce the arrival of NECTO Studio 6.0, a monumental release packed with new features designed to streamline your development workflow.

NECTO Studio 6.0

The NECTO Studio 6.0 update introduced six new major features along with a variety of other improvements, including:

LVGL - enhanced graphics library with a brand new UI designer

CLANG & LLVM - toolchain for ARM and RISC-V microcontrollers

CAN supported by mikroSDK

DMA included in mikroSDK

RTC now available in mikroSDK

LCD featured in mikroSDK

In other news: