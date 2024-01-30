NECTO Studio Update 6.0

Welcome to the January 2024

RELEASE of NECTO Studio 6.0

LVGL - enhanced graphics library with a brand new UI designer

SIX NEW FEATURES



1. LVGL - Enhanced Graphics Library with a Brand New UI Designer

Bring circuits to life with a blend of algorithmic precision and graphical creativity. The new NECTO Designer and LVGL Library transform UI creation into a harmonious mix of functionality and aesthetics, turning code into captivating visual narratives.







LVGL SUPPORT & 18 UI COMPONENTS

Unlock a new era of interface design with LVGL support and 18 dynamic UI components in NECTO Studio Designer, featuring intuitive drag-and-drop functionality. This update introduces a realm of creativity, enabling developers to craft visually appealing and user-friendly interfaces. The ability to group and save custom controls enhances workflow efficiency and project consistency.

EASILY DESIGN COMPLEX APPS

Revolutionize your design process with the latest event handling and automatic code generation features, making it simpler to craft dynamic and interactive user experiences. Our multi-screen design support is a game-changer, allowing you to create complex, versatile applications that seamlessly adapt to various devices and meet diverse user needs.

2. CLANG & LLVM - toolchain for ARM and RISC-V microcontrollers NECTO Studio takes a significant leap forward in improving the coding experience on multiple platforms by integrating the Clang compiler for ARM and RISC-V architectures.





QUICKLY FIND & SOLVE ISSUES

This update brings the LLDB debugger for both ARM and RISC-V architectures. With features like comprehensive call stack analysis and a detailed core registers view, debugging becomes more intuitive and efficient, speeding up problem identification and resolution in complex projects.



3. CAN -

mikroSDK Library The two-wire interface ensures real-time communication between components, optimizing performance in applications ranging from automotive controls to industrial automation.







4. DMA -

mikroSDK Library Boost your project's efficiency with this controller integration. Gain enhanced system performance, reduced CPU load, and optimized data transfer, collectively improving device responsiveness and operation.





5. LCD -

mikroSDK Library Revamp project with LCD technology integration, boosting visual communication, user interaction, and providing an advanced display interface. This upgrade not only increases functionality but also greatly enhances user experience.

6. RTC -

mikroSDK Library Improve project's time management with a Real-Time Clock (RTC) integration. This feature offers precise timekeeping, accurate event scheduling, reliable data logging, and it supports time-sensitive operations for unmatched system reliability.

IMPROVEMENTS

Debugger Better handling of debugging variables, especially for complex structures



Faster retrieving of local variables and watch list evaluation



New call stack and register tabs added mikroSDK Flatten option included in mikroSDK for GPIO module, significantly improving execution speeds



Clock speed in SPI implementation of mikroSDK has been refurbished with additional checking and correct return values



GPIO module for TIVA MCUs has been updated for additional and improved control

16 NEW BOARDS SUPPORTED

Wrapping Up

The latest updates to NECTO Studio IDE have significantly improved the development experience. The inclusion of LVGL enhances the graphical aspects of projects. The integration of Clang for ARM and RISC-V compilers, along with LLDB for ARM and RISC-V debuggers, provides powerful tools for code compilation and debugging. The IDE now boasts advanced debugging features, such as call stack support for GCC and Clang compilers, a detailed core registers view, and a comprehensive library collection for CAN, DMA, RTC, and LCD within the mikroSDK framework, streamlining the development process.

For a full list of all improvements and bug fixes, please check out the RoadMap and Release changes on the NECTO Studio page.

WHAT'S COMING NEXT? CODEGRIP Enhance speed of programming and debugging over USB & WiFi interface Support for new MCUs and families



UI/UX Enhancements

mikroSDK 2.11.0 middleware enhancement: Creating specialized layers for already supported DMA focusing on one module specifically (SPI, I2C, UART etc) Adding SPI Eth support through already supported Cyclone TCP Supporting more hardware kits from different vendors



ABOUT NECTO

NECTO Studio is a complete, cross-platform integrated development environment (IDE) for embedded applications providing everything necessary to start developing, and prototyping, including Click board applications and GUIs for embedded devices. Rapid software development is easily achieved as developers do not need to consider low-level code, freeing them up to focus on the application code itself. This means that changing the MCU or even the whole platform will not require developers to redevelop their code for the new MCU or platform. They can simply switch to the desired platform, apply the correct board definition file, and the application code will continue to run after a single compiling.

ABOUT MIKROE

MikroElektronika (MIKROE) is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of industry-standard hardware and software solutions. In 2011, the company invented the mikroBUS™ development socket standard and the compact Click boards that use the standard to dramatically cut development time. Now the company offers 1500+ Click boards – ten times more than competitors - and the mikroBUS standard is included by leading microcontroller companies such as Microchip, Renesas and Toshiba on their development boards. MIKROE defined MCU development add-on boards and socket standard called SiBRAIN, and display board and display socket standard - DISCON. MikroElektronika also makes the world’s widest range of compilers and additionally provides development environments, development boards, smart displays and programmers and debuggers.



Your MIKROE