Honoring Industry Pioneers: A Virtual Visit of Industry Legends to MIKROE

HONORING INDUSTRY PIONEERS

At MIKROE, we believe that true innovation stands on the shoulders of giants. Last year, we dedicated a week to honoring legendary figures from the embedded industry and beyond. In 2025, we continue this tradition, bringing new pioneers into the spotlight in a unique way.



Each day, we will virtually "invite" five legendary figures to visit MIKROE and reveal an AI-generated image of a historical pioneer and explore their groundbreaking contributions to the industry. From the father of integrated circuits to a trailblazer in AI, these individuals shaped the future of technology as we know it today.



Join us daily to see how AI is used beyond entertainment and into the realm of education, learn about the incredible contributions these pioneers made to the field we love, and take advantage of amazing deals on MIKROE products.

