Evelyn Boyd Granville - a trailblazing mathematician, educator, and advocate for STEM visits MIKROE

We're once again using the power of AI image generation to virtually "invite" five legendary figures from past to visit MIKROE—this time in 2025. Each day, we'll spotlight a pioneer whose work shaped the future of the industry, showing how AI can be used not just for entertainment, but as a tool for education and inspiration.



Today, our Industry Pioneers journey brings us a virtual visit from Evelyn Boyd Granville—a trailblazing mathematician, educator, and advocate for STEM. As one of the first Black women in the United States to earn a Ph.D. in mathematics (second only to Euphemia Lofton Haynes), Evelyn made significant contributions to early space programs, developing software that analyzed satellite orbits for NASA’s Project Vanguard and Project Mercury.

Make STEM Education Accessible to All

Evelyn Boyd Granville dedicated her life to advancing STEM education, with a special focus on empowering underrepresented communities. Even in retirement, she traveled across the U.S., sharing her passion for mathematics and learning.



At MIKROE, her story deeply resonates with us. We believe that knowledge should be accessible to anyone. That’s why we’ve built free, open concepts like Planet Debug—a remote IoT lab for hands-on learning, and EmbeddedWiki, our fast-growing embedded knowledge platform, with over 1.5 million ready-to-use embedded projects. And the best part? It’s completely free for non-commercial use, making STEM education accessible to all.

Evelyn Boyd Granville – One of the first African American women to earn a PhD in mathematics and a passionate advocate for STEM education.



