John Cocke – The Father of RISC, Visits MIKROE

LET'S GET TO KNOW THE "FATHER"

OF RISC ARCHITECTURE

We’re once again using the power of AI image generation to virtually “invite” five legendary figures from past to visit MIKROE—this time in 2025. Each day, we’ll spotlight a pioneer whose work shaped the future of the industry, showing how AI can be used not just for entertainment, but as a tool for education and inspiration.



Today in our Industry Pioneers journey, we’re proud to be “visited” by John Cocke—a prolific innovator whose ideas transformed the world of computing, from speech recognition and data storage to one of the most groundbreaking architectures in modern processor design: RISC (Reduced Instruction Set Computer).

Let The Hardware Save Your Time



With RISC, John Cocke and his team reimagined how CPUs handle instructions. By identifying and removing unnecessary or rarely used elements, they drastically reduced the instruction set, enabling CPUs to execute commands faster and more efficiently. The result? Operations that once took multiple cycles on CISC machines could now be completed in just one electronic pulse.



At MIKROE, we’ve embraced this legacy by supporting RISC-V, one of the most promising open-source RISC architectures, directly through our NECTO Studio IDE. We’ve also made it easier than ever to adopt and experiment with different MCUs, RISC-based or otherwise, thanks to our SiBRAIN standard, which lets any development board with a SiBRAIN socket utilize the RISC architecture with plug-and-play simplicity.

John Cocke – the father of RISC architecture.



