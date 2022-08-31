August at MIKROE

Hello MIKROE user,

What's new You already know how we do it - one new product release every day. You can start your day with a brand new product release at 10 o'clock on our website. That resulted in 23 brand new products in August. We added to our shop 10 new Click boards™, 2 CODEGRIP programmers & debuggers, 2 development boards, 3 T-shirts, and five items to our accessories category. And, of course, this month's NECTO Studio Update:

NECTO Studio Update 2.1.0

This month's release brings you NECTO Studio with a completely new UI/UX experience. The first official AI support in NECTO Studio has come. We have supported Tabnine AI code completion assistant. It predicts and suggests your next lines of code based on context and syntax.

NECTO Studio has survived some colossal changes. Just to name a few:

Tabnine code completion support

Auto code formatting

Icons, color & font improvements

Package Manager

Planet Debug

Project Manager

Library Manager

433 boards with mikroBUS™ socket!

The portfolio of boards that have embraced the revolutionary mikroBUS™ standard continues to rise and now contains 433 boards. Since almost every day another company adds mikroBUS socket to their development boards this number changes every day. Continue following our website to get the latest updates regarding the mikroBUS™ standard.

