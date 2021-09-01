August at Mikroe

Hello Mikroe Users,

We know that sometimes is hard to keep up with us. That's why we have prepared for you a quick recap of all product releases in the month of August. Enjoy the list :)

What's new In June we released 22 new products! We added 18 new Click boards™, 2 new mikromedia display boards, and a brand new updated version of our PICPLC16 development board to our shop. The road to all-in-one IDE continues. In August we had another NECTO Studio Update in which our software team shared with you all the improvements and new features they have been working on.

NECTO Studio Update 1.8.1

NECTO Studio is on the constant quest for perfection. That's why, after only a month, our software team brings you more news; The multi-architectural software development kit - mikroSDK is getting a brand new update. Amongst other, more than 30 new hardware definitions have been added.

We added a special section to our blog!

We always love to hear feedback from our customers. So we decided to add a special series on our blog called "Customer Stories". We hope that with this series you will get to know our products better, but also get inspired for your future projects.

The first story we shared with you is a story from our customer Luc Vanhove, a scientific engineer at Avionics.

