Customer Stories: Father-daughter bonding with Click boards™ :)

We always love to hear feedback from our customers. So we decided to add a special series on our blog called "Customer Stories". We hope that with this series you will get to know our products better, but also get inspired for your future projects.



Today we will share with you a story from our customer Luc Vanhove, a scientific engineer at Avionics.

"I am a big fan of Click boards because it is easy to create and show your idea. My 12-year-old daughter loves math, but she prefers seeing practical things based on theory. With Click boards, it is easy to make some circuits, also easy to see if there are bugs in the program. They are not only made for Mikroe development boards, but also you can use them for Arduino Uno, Mega, Due, Raspberry Pi, Mikroe UNI Clicker, Clicker 4 for STM32F767 or NUCLEO-L476.

Start from the schematic provided on the Mikroe website, choose a development board, and via Click shield, you can start programming. Most of the drivers you can find on GitHub. It is easy to teach a kid from 12 years. It is safe and makes the kids creative.

The boards are also easy to stock in the box."







Luc's project with our products was featured in Elektor magazine, and you can learn more about it here.



Thank you Luc for sharing your story with us! We hope that we will make more success stories together. :)



YOU ALSO WANT TO BE FEATURED IN THIS SERIES?

We invite you to share with us your experience with our products and tell us about your successful projects, and we will gladly share it on our website! To be featured in this series, all you have to do is contact us at social@mikroe.com, where you can send us pictures and a description of your project. If you don't have a specific project you can just tell us your overall experience, just like Luc did :)



Until the next successful story,

Your Mikroe