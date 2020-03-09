A useful project featuring several of Mikroe‘s products lies ahead.

The project we are talking about is titled Bluetooth Light, and it was created by Clifford Swartz.

The project utilizes the Bluetooth Click, a great solution if you are looking for a simple way to integrate Bluetooth 2.1 communication to your device. Bluetooth Click communicates with the target board MCU through UART interface and is designed to run on 3.3V power supply only. This project also uses the RELAY Click, an elegant and easy solution for controlling a wide range of high power applications.

This demo is hosted on Microchip‘s board – Microchip Curiosity (8-bit) HPC, a development board that has embraced the mikroBUS™ standard which simplifies development and maximizes efficiency.

