Right before the weekend begins we have a new product in the shop for you – TFT PROTO 5” Capacitive.

TFT PROTO 5’’ Capacitive

TFT PROTO 5″ Capacitive carries the 800×480 RVT50AQTNWC00 TFT screen. The SSD1963 display controller drives the TFT display, with a 1215K byte buffer that supports up to 864×480 at 24bpp displays.

The board is lined with two rows of 20 pins for interfacing it with your MCU. TFT PROTO 5″ Capacitive uses a 3.3V power supply only.

