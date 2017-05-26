TFT PROTO 5'' capacitive banner

Right before the weekend begins we have a new product in the shop for you – TFT PROTO 5” Capacitive.

TFT PROTO 5’’ Capacitive

TFT PROTO 5″ Capacitive carries the 800×480 RVT50AQTNWC00 TFT screen. The SSD1963 display controller drives the TFT display, with a 1215K byte buffer that supports up to 864×480 at 24bpp displays.

The board is lined with two rows of 20 pins for interfacing it with your MCU. TFT PROTO 5″ Capacitive uses a 3.3V power supply only.

Check out our Learn article, on differences between capacitive and resistive screens.

For more information, see the product page.

Yours sincerely,
MikroElektronika

Products mentioned
Share on FacebookShare on Google+Tweet about this on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR