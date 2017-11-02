If you follow our news regularly you probably remember our intern Katarina, or as she prefers to be called, Kaća. Kaća is just 19 years old but already has a great number of career accomplishments. She’s an embedded developer in the making, inspired and inspiring!

Today, we are very proud to share her latest endeavor. From Wednesday to Sunday (October 25-29) Kaća and her friend Danijel, as a part of their organization Maker Robotics, presented various different projects at The 49th Education and teaching Tools Fair. Among the presented products were some of our own – Hexiwear with LoRa click and Lora RF 2 click, and Thermo 6 click, two development boards – EasyPIC Fusion v7, and EasyMx PRO v7 for STM32, 8×8 R click with Pi 3 click shield for Raspberry Pi, WiFi ESP click and Weather click.

In the video below, you can see our lovely interns, Kaća and Danijel, in action as they explain their projects to the kids:

We’ve asked Kaća what does she like about embedded development and presenting new projects. Here’s what she said:

What’s the most interesting part of embedded engineering and why?

I have to say IoT! Everything that involves wireless communication between two devices is a favorite of mine. Especially when it includes data analytics and a large number of clients.

What do you like the most in the project and product presentation?

I like explaining new technologies, especially to the young people. Also, my friend and I are proud to present our work and projects. Meeting new people with similar interests is also a very important part of this experience.

In addition, we just had to ask her about our newest office dilemma – team Voja or team Biljana? She said Voja!

If you watch our YouTube series “click per minute“, you’ll know what we’re talking about. If not, subscribe to our YouTube channel where you can follow Voja and Biljana on a weekly basis.

