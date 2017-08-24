A bipolar stepper motor doesn’t have a psychological disorder, but it does have two poles in its stationary field. Today we have a new click board™ that carries a driver for this type of stepper motors – Stepper 4 click.

Stepper 4 click

The click carries the TB67S269FTG, a two-phase bipolar stepping motor driver from Toshiba. Stepper 4 click is designed to run on either 3.3V or 5V power supply. It communicates with the target microcontroller over the following pins on the mikroBUS™ line: AN, RST, CS, PWM, INT.

A stepper motor rotates one step at a time, which you could have guessed from the name. This feature allows more control over positioning and speed.

The driver on Stepper 4 click allows different resolutions, from a full step to 1/32 of a step.

