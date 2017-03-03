Embedded World 2017 in Nuremberg Germany starts in less than 2 weeks (March 14), and all of us here at MikroElektronika are excited to see what this year’s fair will bring. We will soon post the full list of partners that will exhibit our products, so you know where to look if you’re visiting the fair.

Quectel will be one of the many exhibitors (more than 930), and since we have seven click boards™ with Quectel modules, this seems like the chance to give you a nice overview.

Quectel also had a presentation about their LPWA modules in Barcelona on February 24 (18th GTI Workshop), and they left the audience impressed.

Quectel Wireless Solutions

Quectel is one of the leading global suppliers of LTE, UMTS/HSPA(+), GSM/GPRS and GNSS modules. All of their modules have a small form factor and low power consumption, making them ideal for IoT applications. They mostly focus on cellular and positioning modules.

You can see them at booth 3-632 at the Exhibition Centre and have a chat about all their wireless modules, new products, and innovative ideas they have for the future.

Seven mighty click boards™

3G-EA click and 3G-AA click – the UG95 module onboard has data rates up to 7.2Mbps (HSPA) and 384Kbps (UMTS).

GPS3 click carries the L80 GPS module with a patch antenna. EASY™ Technology ensures that L80 can calculate and predict orbits automatically using data stored in its internal flash memory.

GSM2 click features the Quectel quad-band M95 FA GSM/GPRS module that has an integrated TCP/IP protocol stack, serial multiplexer and enhanced AT commands.

GSM/GNSS click combines GPS/GLONASS location tracking with GSM module capability for mobile communication. The click features Quectel’s MC60 quad-band module.

GNSS click carries Quectel’s L86 GNSS module with a patch antenna along with an external antenna connector.

GPS2 click features the L30 GPS module as well as an SMA antenna connector. The click is designed to run on either 3.3V or 5V power supply.

You can check out our whole wireless click board™ range here.

