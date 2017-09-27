Today we are releasing a brand new shield for Raspberry Pi® 3.

The Pi 3 click shield will raise your Raspberry Pi® to a whole new level by taking advantage of the world’s fastest-growing add-on board standard: mikroBUS™.

You can experiment with hundreds of click boards™ ready to “click” in one of the two mikroBUS™ sockets available. Combine diﬀerent functionalities and start amazing projects within minutes.

WiFi, LoRa, Bluetooth, GSM, GPS, RFID, OLED, speech recognition, environmental sensors, movement sensors, LEDs, relays, — you name it, we got it!

The Pi 3 click shield is compatible with Raspberry Pi® 3 model B, 2 B, 1 A+ and B+.

For more information about the Pi 3 click shield, see the product page.

Browse through our ever-expanding click boards™ collection.

Yours sincerely,

MikroElektronika

Products mentioned