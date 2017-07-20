We updated the article about third party boards that support mikroBUS™ the other day, and that got us thinking. It’s hard to see clearly when you are in the eye of the storm, so now we are trying to look at the situation from the outside. The mikroBUS™ standard is growing every day, and people around the world are realizing how revolutionary it is.

Check out the Learn article and see the whole list of development boards that support the mikroBUS™.

The latest ones we added are from Microchip. So, right now there are 14 development boards from Microchip that support mikroBUS™. And over 30 in total. We’ll let you know when we get to 50.

No soldering, no wires, no time-wasting

Our click board™ product manager Aleksandar says he is not surprised that things are going so well and at this speed.

“We are adding new click boards™ to our range every day, and that is one of the main advantages. Hundreds and hundreds of different functionalities are available to our customers. You don’t need to waste time with soldering, wires and various components. Just plug the click into the mikroBUS™ socket and you are well on your way to create a great project.”

He was kind enough to take a break from work to pose for this photo.

“It’s going to be an exciting journey. We’re planning to have over 500 click boards™ early next year. The whole team is young and eager to try new things and constantly improve. I can’t imagine a better working environment.”

Add mikroBUS™ to your own board

Of course, you can add the mikroBUS™ socket to your design. As long as you adhere to the standard specifications. So make sure you mark the silkscreen with the mikroBUS™ logo.

Let us know if you make something, send an email to office@mikroe.com.

For more information about the mikroBUS™ standard see the official page.

Yours sincerely,

MikroElektronika