Are you in a middle of an important project? Do you have multiple independent components with different voltages on each one? It looks like you need a voltage regulator. Good thing that we have a new click board™ in our shop just for that — MIC24045 click.

MIC24045 click

The MIC24045 onboard the click is a digitally programmable, 5A valley current-mode controlled regulator featuring an input voltage range from 4.5V to 19V.

The click is designed to run on either 3.3V or 5V power supply.

Buck or step-down regulators

Buck or sometimes called step-down regulators are one of the most common types of voltage regulators. They create an output voltage lower than the input voltage, so the voltage “steps down”.

Compared to some linear voltage regulator it is much more energy efficient.

