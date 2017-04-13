Matrix RGB click and Hexiwear

We have just published an exciting Learn article featuring Hexiwear and the Matrix RGB click. Milos, our amazing engineer, has made an optimized version of firmware, especially for 2×2 panel size. You can see how it looks in action from the picture below:

The application and the firmware for Matrix RGB click with 2×2 panel size display can be found on GitHub.

Read the whole Learn article and find out how to make your own panel.

Click here for more information about the Matrix RGB click.

