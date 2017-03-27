A project on hackster.io uses GNSS click to build a semi-autonomous drone. The click plays its part as a GPS receiver.

Read the whole tutorial to see the necessary code, GPS and IMU sensors wiring and more.

The next installment of this tutorial will teach you how to add motor control to the device so that the drone can take flight and fulfill its purpose.

You can start with the video, to see the half-done drone in action. Don’t expect to see it flying yet, it still needs a motor. But what you can see is GNSS click locating the device on google maps.

Better coverage with both GPS and GLONASS satellites

GPS, GLONASS, and Galileo are the three main parts of the GNSS system. At any time there are six to twelve satellites above the horizon that can be used to calculate a position. A GNSS receiver needs at least four satellites to get the necessary information: latitude, longitude, and altitude. The simple conclusion being that the more satellites there are, the more accurate the results will be.

The latest GPS satellite in orbit weighs around 1,400kg. That is the weight of an average midsized car. Imagine a Toyota Prius moving through space, at the speed of several kilometers per second.

GNSS click

GNSS click carries the L86 module from Quectel, with an integrated patch antenna. It has a UART interface and runs on a 3.3V power supply.

With its ultra low power consumption of 20mA in tracking mode, it fits the IoT field like a glove.

