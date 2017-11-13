Pi 3 click shield connects the world largest collection of add-on boards – click boards™ with one of the today’s most popular embedded platforms – Raspberry Pi.

Our intern Katarina has made code example for click boards™, in Python and wrote a whole Learn article about it. More precisely, if you read the article, you’ll get step-by-step instructions on how to establish communication with click boards™ on Raspberry Pi via I2C, SPI, and UART interfaces.

Katarina has already made some great projects using our products. This August she made a smart home application with WiFi ESP click.

So, don’t wait another minute, read the Learn article, and see for yourself how easy it is, even if you are a total beginner.

Pi 3 click shield

The Pi 3 click shield is compatible with Raspberry Pi 3 model B, 2 B, 1 A+ and B+.

The shield has two mikroBUS™ sockets, so you can add any click board™ from our ever expanding range.

For more information, see the Learn article.

Yours sincerely,

MikroElektronika

