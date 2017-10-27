As the popularity of the mikroBUS™ standard grows, so does the number of board you can spot it on. Another third-party development that supports the mikroBUS™ standard is added to our growing list.

The Nebula 1.0 IoT Cloud Ready Development Board for IoT Applications from Future Electronics. The board has one mikroBUS™ socket and ARM Cortex-M4 MCU with 32 bit RISC Core.

Nebula development board

The Nebula board is an IoT cloud ready board developed by Future Electronics which allows developers to quickly prototype and deploy their IoT ecosystems.

Wireless connectivity is supported by the Murata 1DX module which houses the Cypress-based CYW4343W Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Classic (BR/EDR)/BLE chipset radio.

Adding a mikroBUS™ socket to your design

If you are planning to make a board yourself — no problem. As long as you adhere to the standard specifications, you are allowed to include a mikroBUS™ socket in your design.

