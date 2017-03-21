Peggy Lee singing “Fever” is one of those iconic tunes everyone knows. The lyrics get stuck in your head all day, once you hear it on the radio. That is why we named our newest temperature sensor board Fever click. A catchy name like this is bound to stick around.

Fever click

Fever click measures your body temperature with the accuracy of 0.1°C (37°C to 39°C). Just make sure that the sensor is in contact with the skin and you will get precise readings.

The click carries MAX30205 – a human body temperature sensor from Maxim Integrated.

What is the normal body temperature?

The temperature of a human body varies based on things like the age of the person, the time of the day, the activity one is performing, and so on. Your temperature is not going to be the same all the time, and that is normal. But the optimal temperature of a human body is 37°C.

If your temperature is around 38°C and 39°C you most certainly have a fever.

