Environment click

Environment click measures temperature, relative humidity, pressure and air quality. The click carries the BME680 environmental sensor from Bosch. Environment click is designed to run on a 3.3V power supply. It communicates with the target microcontroller over SPI or I2C interface.

Seeing that this sensor has so many functions, the applications for it are huge – home automation control, IoT applications, controlling venting and air conditioning, weather forecast, healthcare applications.

