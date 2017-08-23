We released Environment click two days ago, a click board™ that carries a sensor from Bosch. A few hours later Bosch dedicated a spot to Environment click on their Suppor&Tools page. And since a good partnership works well in both ways, we decided to remind you of all the click boards™ in our range that carry a sensor from Bosch.

We’ll begin with our latest addition and move to its predecessor, Weather click. Then we jump on to two click boards that can help you with orientation.

Stay tuned for what is to come. Knowing Bosch, it’s going to be impressive. You can always keep track of what is happening by visiting our page for Bosch click boards™.

Environment click

Environment click measures temperature, relative humidity, pressure and VOC (Volatile Organic compounds gases). The click carries the BME680 environmental sensor from Bosch. Environment click is designed to run on a 3.3V power supply. It communicates with the target microcontroller over SPI or I2C interface.

Weather click

Weather click carries BME280 integrated environmental unit from Bosch. It’s a sensor that detects humidity, pressure, and temperature, specifically designed for low current consumption and long-term stability. The click is designed to work on a 3.3V power supply. It communicates with the target microcontroller over SPI or I2C interface.

10DOF click

10DOF click carries two modules from Bosch: BNO055, a 9-axis absolute orientation sensor and BMP180, a digital pressure sensor. The BNO055 contains 3 sensors: a 3-axis 16-bit gyroscope, a 14-bit 3-axis accelerometer, and a 3-axis magnetometer, as well as a 32-bit ARM® Cortex®-M0 MCU with Bosch Sensortec sensor fusion algorithms.

The pressure sensor is based on piezo-resistive technology, enabling high accuracy, linearity, and long term stability.

6DOF IMU 2 click

6DOF IMU 2 click carries the BTMI160 a low power inertial measurement unit (IMU) that provides precise acceleration and gyroscopic measurement. The BTMI160 also includes built-in power management unit (PMU) for advanced power management and power-saving modes, as well as allocated FIFO buffer of 1024 bytes for handling external sensor data.

Yours sincerely,

MikroElektronika

