Yearly Subscription for NECTO Studio

With the newest NECTO Studio 2.0 update licensing method for NECTO Studio has been changed. No more time trials and many different licensing types. It has been simplified to the basics:

FREE (Community - non-commercial) - If you are a student, professor, hobbyist, or just a new NECTO user willing to try it, get all NECTO Studio benefits for free .

Commercial (Monthly subscription) - If you are a professional and want to make your own product(s), get NECTO Studio Commercial for only $29.00. Get all six supported compilers with full complete open sourced mikroSDK fully supported 3500+ MCUs.

Now, we are adding one more option - a Yearly subscription. This subscription lasts for 12 months, and instead of paying the full price of 12 months, you will pay only for 10!

For more information about the NECTO Studio licensing, visit the official page.

ABOUT NECTO

NECTO Studio is a complete, cross-platform software development environment for embedded applications providing everything necessary to start developing, and prototyping, including Click board applications and GUIs for embedded devices. Rapid software development is easily achieved as developers do not need to consider low-level code, freeing them up to focus on the application code itself. This means that changing the MCU or even the whole platform will not require developers to redevelop their code for the new MCU or platform. They can simply switch to the desired platform, apply the correct board definition file, and the application code will continue to run after a single compiling.

ABOUT MIKROE

MikroElektronika (MIKROE) is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of industry standard hardware and software solutions. In 2011, the company invented the mikroBUS™ development socket standard and the compact Click Boards that use the standard to dramatically cut development time. Now the company offers 1000+ Click Boards – ten times more than competitors - and the mikroBUS standard is included by leading microcontroller companies such as Microchip, Renesas and Toshiba on their development boards. SiBRAIN is MIKROE’s last standard, for MCU development add-on boards and sockets. MikroElektronika also makes the world’s widest range of compilers and additionally provides development environments, development boards, smart displays and programmers and debuggers.