MIKROE's Women's Day Healthy Workshop

First and foremost, we extend our warmest wishes to all the incredible women around the globe as we celebrate International Women's Day. While the official date falls tomorrow, we at MIKROE couldn't wait, so we kicked off festivities today (thank you, four-day work week!). Last year, our team embraced our inner artists, but this year, we donned our chef hats and embarked on a healthy journey. Our goal? To show our heartfelt appreciation for the incredible women who enrich our lives through the care they invest in their well-being.

HEALTHY WORKSHOP

Our celebration took the form of a special healthy workshop, guided by the expertise of Mr. Djordje Pejovic from VS Clinique, a seasoned nutritionist with over a decade of experience of promoting healthy habits and the significance of nourishing food. Together, we delved into the realm of healthy lifestyle, exploring nutritious options to kickstart our day the right way. Later, we transitioned to the cozy atmosphere of the MIKROE café where we enjoyed refreshing lemonade and sugar-free cookies. It was a simple, yet a significant move, symbolizing our commitment to prioritizing healthier choices going forward.

SHIFTING MINDSETS

The workshop was open to all, encouraging our male colleagues to learn how to prepare a nutritious meal for their loved ones. By hosting the healthy workshop and implementing changes to our breakfast corner, we aimed to spark a shift in mindset among our colleagues, encouraging them to prioritize their well-being and make better choices about their nutrition. Our decision to slowly eliminate fake sugars and incorporate more wholesome options reflects our commitment to the health of our team. Through collective effort and support, we believe that these small yet impactful initiatives will contribute to a culture of well-being, where each individual feels empowered to prioritize their health.





As we celebrate International Women's Day let's reaffirm our commitment to supporting and empowering women, not just today, but every day. Together, we can create a brighter, more equitable future for all genders. And, in the honor of women we're excited to offer a special discount code:

Happy International Women's Day!

Your MIKROE



