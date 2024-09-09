WiFi NORA Click featuring dual-band WiFi module with Bluetooth LE for professional-grade applications

Provide the core wireless communication capabilities, WiFi 4 (802.11a/b/g/n) and v5.3 BLE, with NORA-W366-00B6-00B

WiFi NORA Click is a compact add-on board designed for professional-grade WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity. Featuring the NORA-W366-00B6-00B dual-band WiFi module from u-blox, it offers advanced wireless capabilities.

KEY FEATURES:

Dual-band WiFi: Supports both 2.4GHz and 5GHz frequency bands, offering wider coverage and reduced interference

Supports both 2.4GHz and 5GHz frequency bands, offering wider coverage and reduced interference Bluetooth v5.3: Enables low-power, high-speed wireless communication for various applications

Enables low-power, high-speed wireless communication for various applications Robust security: Features WPA2/WPA3 and TLS encryption for secure data transmission

Features WPA2/WPA3 and TLS encryption for secure data transmission Easy integration: Provides a UART interface for simple communication with the host MCU

Provides a UART interface for simple communication with the host MCU AT command configuration: Offers a user-friendly command set for configuring and controlling the module

Offers a user-friendly command set for configuring and controlling the module User-friendly interface: Includes a user-configurable RGB LED and buttons for easy operation and status indication

APPLICATIONS:



Connect industrial devices and systems for remote monitoring and control

devices and systems for remote monitoring and control Enable smart home and building automation features like lighting control, HVAC, and security

and features like lighting control, HVAC, and security Support various smart city initiatives, including smart parking, waste management, and environmental monitoring

initiatives, including smart parking, waste management, and environmental monitoring Make wireless communication between medical devices and systems for patient monitoring and data collection

and systems for patient monitoring and data collection Enable communication between charging stations and electric vehicles

EmbeddedWiki

Find hundreds of ready-to-use embedded projects featuring this Click board™ on EmbeddedWiki! Jumpstart new designs and simplify your design cycle with by using world's largest embedded projects platform with 1M+ ready-to-use projects.



For more information about WiFi NORA Click visit the official product page. Don't forget to come back tomorrow at 10 AM CET, and take a look at our next product release.



ABOUT CLICK BOARDS™

Click boards™ follow a modular prototyping add-on board standard invented by MIKROE, which revolutionizes the way users add new functionalities to development boards. Click boards™ enable design engineers to change peripherals easily, cutting months off development time. To enable hundreds of Click boards to be connected to the microcontroller or microprocessor, we have invented socket standard - mikroBUS™. This uniform connection interface allows you to connect any Click boards to a main board instantly. The company releases a new Click boards nearly every day at 10am, and many leading microcontroller companies including Microchip, NXP, Infineon, Dialog, STM, Analog Devices, Renesas and Toshiba now include the mikroBUS™ socket on their development boards.

ABOUT MIKROE

MIKROE is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of time-saving industry-standard hardware and software solutions. With unique concepts like Remote Access, One New Product/Day, Multi-Architectural IDE and most recently, the EmbeddedWiki™ platform with more than million ready-for-use projects, MIKROE combines its dev boards, compilers, smart displays, programmers/debuggers and 1600+ Click peripheral boards to dramatically cut development time. mikroBUS™; mikroSDK™; SiBRAIN™ and DISCON™ are open standards and mikroBUS only has been adopted by over 100 leading microcontroller companies and integrated on their development boards.

Your MIKROE