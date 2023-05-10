WiFi 2.4GHz/5.4GHz Active FPC Antenna (W3918B0100) is a small but powerful flat patch antenna that operates in two different frequency ranges, offering dual-frequency capabilities with central frequencies of 2.4GHz and 5.4GHz. Measuring just 35.2x8.5x0.15mm, this antenna is incredibly efficient and has a nominal impedance of 50Ω. Besides the 2W power rating and omni radiation pattern, this antenna also has a U.FL connector type and 100mm cable length for easy integration. This antenna is an excellent choice for various applications, including WiFi 6E, Bluetooth, ZigBee, ISM band radios, IoT, M2M, and many more.

For more information about WiFi 2.4GHz/5.4GHz Active FPC Antenna, visit the official product page.

