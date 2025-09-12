Water Flow Sensor YF designed for applications where accurate detection of inlet water flow is required

Integrate stable water flow sensing into heating and pump systems with YF-B6 Water Flow Sensor

Water Flow Sensor YF (YF-B6) is a water flow sensor designed for applications where accurate detection of inlet water flow is required, particularly in fully automatic gas water heaters. Its structure consists of a metal valve body, a water flow rotor assembly, and an integrated Hall sensor.

KEY FEATURES:



Hall Sensor-Based: The sensor uses a Hall sensor to detect the rotation of a magnetic rotor, generating NPN pulse signals directly proportional to the water flow speed

The sensor uses a Hall sensor to detect the rotation of a magnetic rotor, generating NPN pulse signals directly proportional to the water flow speed Proportional Output: The number of pulses generated by the Hall sensor allows a controller to accurately determine the water flow rate

The number of pulses generated by the Hall sensor allows a controller to accurately determine the water flow rate Durable Construction: Built with a metal valve body to withstand demanding environments

Built with a metal valve body to withstand demanding environments Wide Operating Conditions: Operates with an allowable operating temperature up to 80°C, a humidity tolerance of 35%–90%RH (non-condensing), and a maximum water pressure of 1.75MPa

Operates with an allowable operating temperature up to 80°C, a humidity tolerance of 35%–90%RH (non-condensing), and a maximum water pressure of 1.75MPa Power Supply: Requires a power supply of 3.5–24V

APPLICATIONS:



Used in fully automatic gas water heaters to measure and manage water flow for reliable operation

to measure and manage water flow for reliable operation Used to precisely measure and manage water flow in various systems

in various systems Any equipment or appliance with water inlet that requires accurate water flow detection for efficient operation



