Volume 2 Click is a compact add-on board that provides the user with complete digital volume control. This board features the NJU72341, a 2-channel I2C configurable electronic volume IC with external mute control from NJRC. It controls two independent low distortion audio channels with a vast volume control range from 0 to 95dB with 1dB step offering zero-cross detection to protect pop noise. It operates with a simple I2C serial interface that accepts 8-bit data offering low distortion and noise. This Click board™ is suitable for stereo and multi-channel audio systems and represents a perfect solution for remote audio volume control applications.

