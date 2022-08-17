Vibration ERM Motor 9K RPM 3V (VC1026B002F) represents the Eccentric Rotating Mass vibration motor (ERM), also known as a pager DC motor, with an offset (non-symmetric) mass attached to the shaft specially designed by Vybronics. This coin-sized vibration motor comes with a metallic case circular shape of 10mm diameter and draws a maximum of 85mA while producing the highest G force/vibration energy of 0.80GRMS (rated speed 9000rpm). It can be used with self-adhesive tape to mount it on your PCB or the inner wall of your product's housing.

For more information, visit the Vibration ERM Motor 9K RPM 3V product page.

ABOUT ACCESSORIES

Accessories are an important part of almost any project. We have a category on our website specially dedicated to them. In this category, you will find everything: displays, motors, sensors, batteries, cables, adapters, headers and connectors, fun ware, and miscellaneous category with many exciting and fun items. Add functionality to your boards with carefully chosen accessories from our shop, compatible with our tools.

ABOUT MIKROE

MikroElektronika (MIKROE) is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of industry standard hardware and software solutions. In 2011, the company invented the mikroBUS™ development socket standard and the compact Click Boards that use the standard to dramatically cut development time. Now the company offers 1000+ Click Boards – ten times more than competitors - and the mikroBUS standard is included by leading microcontroller companies such as Microchip, Renesas and Toshiba on their development boards. SiBRAIN is MIKROE’s last standard, for MCU development add-on boards and sockets. MikroElektronika also makes the world’s widest range of compilers and additionally provides development environments, development boards, smart displays and programmers and debuggers.