V to Hz 3 Click is a compact add-on board that converts an analog voltage input signal into a specific frequency pulse wave signal. This board features the AD7740, an ultrasmall synchronous voltage-to-frequency converter from Analog Devices. The AD7740 has a linear response, so applying a voltage from 3V up to 5V on its VIN terminal will generate the pulse with a frequency linearly proportional to the input voltage. It contains an integrated 2.5V bandgap reference defining the span of the VFC and can be overdriven using an external reference. The full-scale output frequency is synchronous with the input clock signal provided by the LTC6903 programmable oscillator, with a maximum input frequency of 1MHz. Based on the analog input value, the output frequency goes from 10% to 90% of the input frequency.

This Click board™ is the most suitable for low-cost analog-to-digital conversion, linear frequency modulation, voltage-to-frequency conversion, and as a variable clock signal generator.

For more information about V to Hz 3 Click, please visit the product page.

ABOUT CLICK BOARDS™

Click boards™ are a modular prototyping add-on board standard invented by MIKROE, which revolutionizes the way users add new functionalities to development boards. Click boards™ enable design engineers to change peripherals easily, cutting months off development time. To enable hundreds of Click boards™ to be connected to the microcontroller or microprocessor we have invented socket standard - mikroBUS™. This uniform connection interface is allowing you to connect any Click boards™ to a main board instantly. The company releases a new Click boards™ nearly every day at 10am, and many leading microcontroller companies including Microchip, NXP, Infineon, Dialog, STM, Analog Devices, Renesas and Toshiba now include the mikroBUS™ socket on their development boards.

ABOUT MIKROE

MikroElektronika (MIKROE) is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of industry standard hardware and software solutions. In 2011, the company invented the mikroBUS™ development socket standard and the compact Click Boards that use the standard to dramatically cut development time. Now the company offers 1000+ Click Boards – ten times more than competitors - and the mikroBUS standard is included by leading microcontroller companies such as Microchip, Renesas and Toshiba on their development boards. SiBRAIN is MIKROE’s last standard, for MCU development add-on boards and sockets. MikroElektronika also makes the world’s widest range of compilers and additionally provides development environments, development boards, smart displays and programmers and debuggers.

Your MIKROE