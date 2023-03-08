Two-Wire ETH Click is a compact add-on board with the purpose of a generic interface to many third-party processors in 10BASE-T1S applications. This board features the LAN8651, a low-power single-port 10BASE-T1S MAC-PHY Ethernet Controller with SPI from Microchip. The LAN8651 combines a Media Access Controller (MAC) and an Ethernet PHY to enable low-cost MCUs access to 10BASE-T1S networks (allows for creating both multidrop and point-to-point network topologies). The simultaneous transfer of both Ethernet transmit and receive packets between the station controller and the LAN8651 is performed over a high-speed Serial Peripheral Interface (SPI), according to the OPEN Alliance 10BASE-T1x MAC-PHY Serial Interface specification.

This Click board™ is suitable for functional safety-related applications such as industrial control, process/factory automation, sensor/actuator networks operating at high bandwidth, building automation, and more.

For more information, visit the Two-Wire ETH Click product page.

