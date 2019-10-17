Two-factor authentication system

A new, interesting project that we have decided to share with you is connected to our Relay click.

The project we are talking about is titled An Access Control System with Speaker Verification, created by Andrea Galizia. You can view the project in full detail by visiting the complete Hackster project.

As we mentioned, the creator used one of our Click boards™, the useful Relay click which is a dual relay Click board™, which can be operated by the host MCU. This Click board™ offers an elegant and easy solution for controlling a wide range of high power applications.

The project Andrea created is a two-factor authentication with a Riverdi IoT Display module and EasyVR 3 Plus voice recognition system and he believes it can be done in 2 hours, if you follow the instructions.

For more information about the Relay click, please visit the product page.

Sincerely yours,

Mikroe