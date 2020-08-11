Toshiba and Mikroe partnering on new Click board development

We are proud to announce a collaboration with Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation, on a range of new Click boards™ targeting motor control applications. Toshiba and Mikroe unite on the same goal, to provide end customers with easy to use development and evaluation tools based on Toshiba ICs. Customers will be now able to evaluate the latest Toshiba motor driver ICs in Click boards™ format with thousands of microcontrollers and development boards that host a mikroBUS™ socket.

Toshiba’s highly integrated motor driver ICs, with a history stretching back more than four decades, are recognized across the industry for their utility in motor control systems. Toshiba provides a wide lineup of motor driver ICs for controlling brushed DC motors, brushless DC motors, and stepper motors in diverse applications, including industrial equipment, home appliances, and office automation equipment.

By using Mikroe Click boards™ with the following circuit diagram and sample software, you can now easily evaluate Toshiba motor driver ICs. Our plug-and-play hardware concept with open source software helps you test your desired parts faster and easier. All Click boards™ are fully compatible with any development board that host a mikroBUS™ socket.

Stay tuned for what is to come. Knowing Toshiba, it is going to be impressive. You can always keep track of what is happening by visiting our partner page for Toshiba Click boards™.

Your Mikroe