Time for a brief 2019 recap!

As we are still at the very beginning of 2020, we still can’t get over how interesting, memorable and revolutionary our 2019 truly was!

Without further ado, here we go:

February – We decided to change our look more than a bit so we created a new logo and redesigned our website . The new look made us feel more modern and it was the step in the right direction regarding our design future. Slowly but surely the embedded world has started to recognize the visual difference. Also, we released our Go to Cloud (G2C) Click, the first Click board™ capable of connecting your IoT project to Mikroe Click Cloud platform! Needless to say, a very important month for our company.

– We officially launched our ! Being there for our customers is an attribute we have worked hard to achieve so it is definitely something we take great pride in. March of 2019 was its official start and Premium Technical Support has been wonderful ever since. May – This was a huge month for everyone at Mikroe! Not only did we release the 8th generation of development boards, led by our revolutionary Fusion for ARM v8 board, but we also released the new MCU card standard for multiple ARM MCU families, something that really separates us from the rest of the embedded pack. But wait, there’s more! May was the most when we also published the world’s first universal programmer and debugger over WiFi – CODEGRIP! Quite a month, and quite a year as well.

June – June belonged to our state-of the art, feature-rich mikromedias . These revolutionary products are ideal for the rapid development of multimedia and gui-centric applications. We have just released a new mikromedia this week so be sure to check out our webshop to see all about it.

– July was dedicated to the EasyPIC v8 development board – which enables the engineer to take the most efficient and effortless way, to envision the design ideas, capabilities and limitations through measurable means. This is one of the products we are definitely proud of! August – We continued releasing groundbreaking products, but we also had a lot of fun! August marked the first ever Family Day party at Mikroe. We hosted a party for all of our colleagues, their friends and families, and celebrated the excellent work done during the first half of 2019. Here’s to many more!

September – Speaking of great and memorable parties – the release of the 700th Click board™ deserved a special one, and we delivered! This monumental achievement happened in September and you can catch a glimpse of the festive atmosphere that made the celebration feel even more unique.

We think that our first 18 years, and our 2019, have been rather spectacular, wouldn’t you agree?

With around 300 new products released in 2019, last year was really something else - but we are ready to make this year even bigger and better!

We hope your 2019 was also impressive, and we wish that 2020 surpasses even your wildest dreams!

Sincerely yours,

Mikroe