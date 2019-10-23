Mikroe Oktoberfest

Last night we had our own Oktoberfest party!

It was a very special and a very festive day for all of us. The anticipation for this amazing party, from the beginning of the day, was palpable.

In true Oktoberfest spirit, we had a couple of interesting competitions, fast beer drinking and fast würst eating. Needless to say, everyone who participated had fun and the winners were rewarded with an all-inclusive dinner in a local restaurant.

Also, we created an original photo corner where more than several creative photos were taken yesterday and you can see some of them on this page.

The party continued late into the night and everyone had a good time, because we work hard and we know how to celebrate, as well.

Today we went back to work to continue bringing the absolute best products to our dear customers.

Until the next party, we salute you!

Sincerely yours,

Mikroe