Three new Click boards™ incorporating Allegro’s technology in the last three months!

MIKROE partnered with Allegro MicroSystems to launch three new Click boards™ in Q1 2024, featuring their latest sensor technology. This collaboration simplifies access to industry-leading magnetic current and angle sensors for a broader market, enabling you to develop innovative and reliable industrial applications faster than ever.

“We are thrilled to partner with MIKROE as they release three new easy to use development tools that incorporate our industry-leading magnetic current and angle sensors. We anticipate a very strong interest, as these sensor Click boards enable our customers to quickly develop innovative end products requiring high accuracy and reliability, without having to develop their own hardware.”

“As a third-party tool provider we strive to promote our partners’ newest technologies and products, by making them simple to use in the broad market. We are delighted to collaborate with Allegro and look forward to introducing many more Click boards utilizing their sensor technology in the near future.”



WANT TO SEE YOUR SILICON ON A CLICK BOARD™?

The Chips4Clicks program offers a unique opportunity to and boost your brand recognition alongside 100+ industry leaders and showcase your chips on Click boards™. This means your silicon won't just gain visibility, it will be directly integrated into EmbeddedWiki - the largest embedded projects platform with 1M+ ready-for-use embedded projects. Don't miss out on expanding your market footprint — partner with MIKROE today!

ABOUT CLICK BOARDS™

Click boards™ follow a modular prototyping add-on board standard invented by MIKROE, which revolutionizes the way users add new functionalities to development boards. Click boards™ enable design engineers to change peripherals easily, cutting months off development time. To enable hundreds of Click boards to be connected to the microcontroller or microprocessor, we have invented socket standard - mikroBUS™. This uniform connection interface allows you to connect any Click boards to a main board instantly. The company releases a new Click boards nearly every day at 10am, and many leading microcontroller companies including Microchip, NXP, Infineon, Dialog, STM, Analog Devices, Renesas and Toshiba now include the mikroBUS™ socket on their development boards.

ABOUT MIKROE

MIKROE is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of time-saving industry-standard hardware and software solutions. With unique concepts like Remote Access, One New Product/Day, Multi-Architectural IDE and most recently, the EmbeddedWiki™ platform with more then million ready-for-use projects, MIKROE combines its dev boards, compilers, smart displays, programmers/debuggers and 1600+ Click peripheral boards to dramatically cut development time. mikroBUS™; mikroSDK™; SiBRAIN™ and DISCON™ are open standards and mikroBUS only has been adopted by over 100 leading microcontroller companies and integrated on their development boards.

