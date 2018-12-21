The Magnetic rotary click, with a magnetic field displacement sensor IC

We present you the Magnetic rotary click, a very accurate position sensing Click board™. It features the HMC1512, a magnetic field displacement sensor IC.

The integrated sensor uses the two coplanar saturated-mode Wheatstone bridges which consist of four magneto-resistive elements per bridge. The Magnetic rotary click is far more accurate than the commonly used Hall-effect sensors due to its precision of up to 0.05° in the angular range of ±90°. The HMC1512 sensor IC produces a highly linear voltage output signal with respect to the magnetic field angle. The voltage output signal is available directly from two bridges via differential output pins. For a simplified usage, the Magnetic rotary click features an additional dual A/D converter.

The Magnetic rotary click is a complete solution for the rapid development of various contactless position and direction sensing applications, as well as the HMI interfaces, precision measurement applications, proximity detection applications, contactless rotary applications, etc.

Did you know?

By the definition, Magnetoresistance is the tendency of a (preferably ferromagnetic) material to change the value of its electrical resistance in an externally-applied magnetic field. A variety of effects can be called magnetoresistance. Some effects occur in bulk non-magnetic metals and semiconductors, such as geometrical magnetoresistance, Shubnikov de Haas oscillations, or the common positive magnetoresistance in metals. The effects which the Honeywell technology used for the aforementioned integrated sensor occur in magnetic metals, such as negative magnetoresistance in ferromagnets or anisotropic magnetoresistance (AMR).

The first magnetoresistive effect was discovered by Lord Kelvin (whose real name was William Thomson) in 1856. Back in the day, he was unable to lower the electrical resistance of anything by more than 5%. Nowadays, there are known systems such as semimetals or concentric ring EMR structures, where a magnetic field can change resistance by orders of magnitude.

