THE 1000 CLICK BOARDS™ COUNTDOWN STARTS NOW!

WE WILL REACH 1000 CLICK BOARDS™ ON WEDNESDAY



In the last ten years, being number one at making an infinite number of possibilities for our engineers has allowed us to have our name go down in the embedded history. We are very proud of this achievement, and we want to invite you to share our success story, as you are a part of it.



DATE: April 28th 2021

TIME: 10 AM CET



Ever since the invention of mikroBUS™ standard, the path was leading us to some stellar results, and we've won the endorsements of the biggest players in the semiconductor industry. Solving the problem of peripheral boards - how to have a single standard that can allow hundreds of peripherals' connections, was the game-changer for our company and for the whole world.



We were on a quest to provide you with anything you might need for your project development. And despite everything, we continued to produce one new product every day and release it at 10 AM CET. If you can design 1000 different Click boards™ on one standard and create another thousand and then another thousand, that means that the mikroBUS™ standard is quite exceptional.



TO CELEBRATE IT WE HAVE PREPARED A SPECIAL OFFER

From APRIL 26TH to MAY 5TH BUY ANY OF CLICK BOARDS™ WITH A 20% DISCOUNT!

Make sure to spread the word, and use this opportunity to stock up the amazing Click boards™ during our special celebration discount week!





Come back tomorrow at 10 AM CET, when we will release our 999th Click board™ and an exclusive interview with our CEO Mr. Nebojsa Matic.





Until tomorrow,

Your Mikroe