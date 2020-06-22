Stepper motors, also known as steppers, convert electricity into the rotation and can be very precisely controlled in terms of speed and rotation. Stepper motors are named so because each electrical pulse turns the motor by one step. The number of electrical pulses and their shape is usually controlled by a driver IC, which itself is controlled by low voltage signals from a microcontroller or similar controlling device. Since stepper motors can be very precisely controlled, they are used in many applications that require high precision. Larger stepper motors can be used to position machinery elements such as the robotic arms, high-precision welders, pick and place machines, and similar. Smaller steppers can be commonly found in 3D printers, compact disc players, CNC routers, and many other devices that require precise positioning.

Stepper 8 Click is Click board™ based on TC78H670FT from Toshiba, a clock-in and serial controlled Bipolar Stepping Motor Driver which can drive a 128 micro-stepping motor with a power supply ranging from 2.5V to 16V for a wide range of applications include USB-powered, battery-powered, and standard 9-12V system devices.

A perfect solution for driving stepper motors in security cameras, portable printers, handheld scanners, pico-projectors, smartphones, and many more.

