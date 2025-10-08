Stepper 28 Click designed for control of 2-phase bipolar stepper motors

Drive 2-phase bipolar stepper motors with microstepping and optimized current regulation using the TB67S559FTG

Stepper 28 Click is a compact add-on board that provides precise control of 2-phase bipolar stepper motors. It is based on the TB67S559FTG, a BiCD constant-current 2-phase bipolar stepping motor driver IC from Toshiba Semiconductor.

KEY FEATURES:



2-Phase Bipolar Stepper Motor Control: Specifically designed for driving 2-phase bipolar stepper motors

Specifically designed for driving 2-phase bipolar stepper motors DMOSFET Output Transistors: Features low ON resistance for high efficiency

Features low ON resistance for high efficiency Wide Motor Supply Voltage: Supports supply voltages from 8.2V to 44V

Supports supply voltages from 8.2V to 44V High Output Current: Delivers up to 2.7A of output current

Delivers up to 2.7A of output current Resistor-less Current Sensing: Uses Advanced Current Detect System (ACDS) for current regulation without external resistors

Uses Advanced Current Detect System (ACDS) for current regulation without external resistors Advanced Dynamic Mixed Decay (ADMD): Dynamically optimizes current regulation for smoother operation and reduced motor noise

Dynamically optimizes current regulation for smoother operation and reduced motor noise High Resolution: Supports resolutions from full-step to 1/32 microsteps

Supports resolutions from full-step to 1/32 microsteps Anomaly Detection Indicators: Provides built-in indicators for fault monitoring

APPLICATIONS:



Controls motors in printers, scanners, and other office machinery

machinery Drives motors in cash drawers or receipt printers ( PoS )

) Manages motor movements for dispensing products like vending machines

Provides precise pan and tilt control in surveillance cameras

Used for motion control in various industrial machinery and automated systems

machinery and automated systems Any application requiring energy-efficient control of bipolar stepper motors

EmbeddedWiki

Find hundreds of ready-to-use embedded projects featuring this Click board™ on EmbeddedWiki!



For more information about Stepper 28 Click visit the official product page. Don't forget to come back tomorrow at 10 AM CET, and take a look at our next product release.



