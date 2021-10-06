Stepper 17 Click is a compact add-on board that contains a bipolar stepper motor driver. This board features the TB67S539FTG, a two-phase bipolar stepping motor driver using a PWM chopper from Toshiba Semiconductor. It supports a PWM constant-current control drive without a current sense resistor for motor-current detection and full-step to 1/32 steps resolution for less motor noise and smoother control. It has a wide operating voltage range of 4.5V to 34V with an output current capacity of 1.8A maximum in addition to several anomaly detection indicators.

This Click board™ makes the perfect solution for small stepping motors in a wide range of applications such as office automation, commercial and industrial equipment.

For more information about Stepper 17 Click, please visit the product page.

Your Mikroe