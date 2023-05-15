Spreading Joy and Compassion: Charity Day at MIKROE

Last week, the MIKROE team came together for a truly remarkable event: a charity day like no other. Filled with homemade sweets, laughter, and a nostalgic game of yamb, this day served as a reminder of the power of community and the difference we can make in the lives of those in need. In this blog post, we'll dive into the heartwarming details of our latest charity day and the positive impact it had on one boy's life.

Bringing Sweetness to the Table

The day started with an irresistible smell of homemade sweets prepared with love by our talented colleagues. The aroma of freshly baked cookies, cakes, and pastries filled MIKROE restaurant. The sweet treats were not only a delight for our taste buds but also a symbol of the generosity and creativity within our team.

A Journey Down Memory Lane

Following the delightful sweets, we gathered around for a yamb tournament, which proved to be a journey down memory lane. Yamb, a traditional dice game, was a favorite pastime for many of our older colleagues. As they rolled the dice and exchanged banter, cherished memories resurfaced, creating an atmosphere filled with nostalgia. At the same time, some of our team members experienced the joy of playing yamb for the first time, creating new bonds and shared experiences. Top three participants in the yamb tournament were awarded special diplomas to commemorate their achievement. And the winners had a special opportunity write a check on behalf of MIKROE to support the medical treatment of the young boy.





Uniting for a Meaningful Cause

The whole purpose of our charity day was to lend a helping hand to a young boy in need. By collecting funds from the sale of homemade sweets and contributions from our team members, we donated financial support for the boy's necessary medical treatment.

Empowering Communities Through Action

MIKROE's commitment to building a better society extended far beyond the charity day event. We actively engaged in various initiatives, including the "Euro for Knowledge" campaign, where we donated money to support educational programs and scholarships. Additionally, our IT team participated in a thrilling CS:GO HIT 2023 tournament where all the proceeds went to a small childbirth center in Serbia. We also recognize the significance of non-material contributions and regularly organize visits of elementary schools, high schools, and universities, sharing knowledge and inspiring young minds. Additionally, our CEO actively participates in conferences and workshops, empowering students by providing valuable insights and networking opportunities.



This charity day was a memorable occasion that showcased the power of unity, compassion, and the joy of giving. From the homemade sweets to the lively yamb tournament and the collective support for a young boy in need, the event highlighted the best aspects of our team and their commitment to making a positive impact. We look forward to future charity initiatives!





Your MIKROE