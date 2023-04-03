Young minds discover their passion - Nikola Tesla elementary school students visit MIKROE

Last Thursday, the MIKROE company had a very special visit. Thirteen "Nikola Tesla" elementary school students came to visit us and learn more about our company. They were on a mission to decide which high school they should attend, and we were happy to help them make that decision. Our CPO&HRO, Tanja Milinkovic, gave the kids a tour of our company, introducing them to our teams and explaining what each team does. One person from each team took the time to tell the kids more about their job and answer any questions they had. Seeing the kids so engaged and interested in what we do was so great.

We were very pleasantly surprised by the initiative of the school to bring such young students to our company, as they are still in elementary school. We would like to thank the psychologist and math professor who accompanied the kids on their visit. Because of professionals like them, we can have meaningful interactions with students and help them make decisions about their future.





For MIKROE, this visit was not just an opportunity to show off our company and attract potential future employees. It was an opportunity to help students learn about the different types of careers available to them, inspire young minds, and give back to the community. By investing in the education and development of young people, we can create a better future for everyone. MIKROE has always been a socially responsible company, and we take pride in doing what we can support the education and development of young people.

We were honored to have the "Nikola Tesla" elementary school students visit our company, and we hope they left feeling inspired and motivated. We look forward to future opportunities to work with our community and give back meaningfully.







Your MIKROE