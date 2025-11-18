SPI to I2C Click designed for SPI-based control of multiple I2C peripherals even without native I2C support

Bridge SPI and I2C interfaces with SC18IS604 to easily connect sensors, memory devices, and peripherals in mixed-protocol systems

SPI to I2C Click is a compact add-on board designed to enable communication between SPI and I2C interfaces, allowing a host microcontroller to control multiple I2C peripherals even without native I2C support. It is based on the SC18IS604, an SPI-to-I2C bridge from NXP.

KEY FEATURES:



Click Snap: A feature of our standardized Click add-on boards, designed to help you reduce size, weight, and power consumption for final phase prototyping

Protocol Bridging: The SC18IS604 acts as an interface converter, managing all I2C-bus operations (protocol handling, arbitration, and timing) to achieve reliable data transfer

Interface Modes: Functions as an SPI slave supporting Mode 3 and provides a single I2C controller channel

Communication Speeds: Supports SPI speeds up to 1.2MHz and I2C Fast-mode up to 375kHz

Buffers and GPIO: Integrates 255-byte transmit and receive buffers and includes five GPIO pins for additional system control

Power Management: Features Deep Power-Down mode with wake-up functionality triggered by the Chip Select (CS) pin

Configuration: Includes onboard pull-up switches for easy I2C bus configuration, along with dedicated interrupt and reset pins

APPLICATIONS:



Ideal for embedded applications requiring protocol bridging to connect different communication standards

Used for connecting sensors, memory devices, or peripheral modules in systems where the host MCU primarily uses SPI but needs to interface with I2C components

Suitable for MCUs that lack native I2C support but need to control I2C peripherals

